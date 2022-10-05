I started off with a light flirtatious experience of a tipsy roommate wanting to experiment before turning on my vibrator, just to get me in the mood. I was surprised at how I was immediately turned on. The voice is great, colloquial enough that I really did feel like someone was talking to me but seductive enough to keep me engaged. Sufficiently turned on, I decided to go full throttle with a BDSM experience and try out the vibrator's auto-control, which syncs to the pacing of the story. And let me just say... <insert red-faced sweating, panting emoji>.