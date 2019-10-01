Here at Refinery29, the shopping team prides itself on being all-knowing oracles when it comes to every shoppable inch of the internet — including where to nab the best deals across fashion, beauty, and home 365 days a year. It's safe to say that we've been around the block—but that doesn't mean that every now and then, we find a new site that makes us want to tell everyone in the group text. Trust us when we say that Verishop is that site.
As we consider ourselves pioneers when it comes to the World Wide Web's e-commerce landscape (and have the extremely skewed search history to prove it), it's kind of a big deal that a newcomer instantly made our radar. Here's why we're all about it: Until now, there wasn't really a place to combine the ease of Amazon Prime-ing things from your phone with the elevated experience of shopping for splurge-worthy items online. Not to mention one-day free shipping. They went and did that.
Oh, and if you're wondering what the name Verishop even means, it's actually surprisingly straightforward. Stemming from the idea of a "verified shop," the husband-and-wife duo behind the brand wanted to create an online shopping platform — with a healthy dose of #aesthetic — where “trust and verification were at the heart.” Think of the highly-coveted “verified” checkmark on Instagram; when you see it, you know it’s the real deal. And seriously, all it takes is a couple of seconds (which, warning, can lead to minutes/hours) to see what we mean.
From the stylish (and sustainable!) Responsible Shop, to in-house developed fashion and beauty labels you won't find anywhere else, the Los Angeles-based retailer has an exceptionally thoughtful assortment. "We think of Verishop as our shoppers’ go-to place for everyday luxuries like fashion, home decor, and beauty; and that informs our buying process," co-founder Cate Khan tells Refinery29. "Since the year started, our team has been all over the world, from shows in Copenhagen and Paris to our backyard of L.A., to source products from brands big and small. We want to offer our customers selection in the brands they love plus introduce them to new names that we know will soon become their favorites."
In addition to priding themselves on a brand assortment that speaks to a focus on quality and discovery, the team behind Verishop is also taking things a step further with a brand incubator program that provides support and an e-commerce platform for new, indie labels. Looking for affordable, clean skin care? Check out Ghost Democracy. On the fashion front, Billie the Label (helmed by a former Reformation designer) and upgraded leisurewear brand Lett offers tons of cute, luxe options to choose from.
However, if there's one thing that really goes far 2019, it's the need for an experience — whether doing something as major as planning a vacay or simply picking up a new lipstick. This is something that Verishop is especially passionate about: "Our aim is to bring that curated-for-you feeling of your local store and pair it with a best-in-class online-shopping experience," co-founder Imran Khan says. "If you want something fashionable, something cool and fun, or an everyday luxury, we want to be your go-to." What that looks like? Thoughtful responses to Instagram DMs and comments, and free one-day shipping on every order, all the time. (With minimal packaging and easily recycled boxes, as well.)
Suddenly, one-stop shopping has never been more chic — and lightning-quick.
