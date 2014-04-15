Black petals, roses set on fire, sullen expressions. What else says "happiest day of your life," amiright? And, no, we're not referring to a scene from a lovers' quarrel. This is, in fact, the video for the new Vera Wang bridal collection. Not only did the New York designer forgo a traditional fashion presentation for her spring '15 collection, Wang also chose to forgo other traditional wedding-day things. Like smiles.
The video for the designer's new season shows four brides twirling, hunching over, stroking each other's hair, and watching on as the aforementioned florals get toasted like marshmallows. It's neither explicitly clear who each lady is marrying nor if these four willowy creatures are about to perform an act of dark magic. Either way, we're pretty enchanted by this non-conventional coven of Vera Wang fans. They wear dresses that mimic some of the elegant, fairytale-esque qualities we've seen in other Wang designs — like clouds of tulle and lace so pretty you could cry — but these designs are not for the traditionalist. Instead, Wang introduces super-sheer mesh bodices, the most minimal of slip dresses, and crop tops for this set of risk-taking, anti-princess brides.
The slides ahead have the complete collection of offerings for next year's nuptials, but we suggest first taking a peek at the video below. It's spellbinding — maybe even literally.