Venus In Sagittarius Is Bringing Joyous Vibes In Love

We may hurt others with our words if we aren’t careful. The result could sting others. So, don’t immediately shoot from the hip or attack people you care about before they express and explain themselves. More often than not, Venus in Sagittarius jumps to conclusions and goes for the jugular to ensure that they don’t get hurt first. This defense mechanism can leave wounds, as the truth mixed with piercing words is their weapon of choice. Listen before speaking and think about what you want to articulate before communicating. If you need to take a moment to calm down when angered, then do so. The combustible energy could need some cooling down before it’s able to be clear in their desires.