Venus In Sagittarius Is Bringing Joyous Vibes In Love

Sagittarius isn’t a sign that’s known to commit. In fact, it is the seeker of wisdom and truth, which means that they wander around the globe looking for answers and philosophy. Throughout their travels, the archer picks up different perspectives and ideas that they believe in. If they’re lucky enough to meet someone who shares the same vision as them and challenges them intellectually, who is also a blast to hang out with, then the archer will commit with ease. With Venus in the sign of Sagittarius, we are looking for our ride or die who can double as bestie as well as lover. Also, for someone who gives us the freedom to go off on our own and isn’t demanding.