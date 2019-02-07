7 Grooming Gift Ideas For The Man Who Always Steals Your La Mer

Centuries ago, ancient Romans spent the date we now know as Valentine's Day participating in sacrificial rituals and match-making lotteries that sound even more dramatic than Monday's episode of The Bachelor. Fortunately, February 14th is no longer quite as primitive as it began: Thanks to writers and poets, like William Shakespeare and Geoffrey Chaucer, with a little bit of an assist from Hallmark, Valentine's Day is now a chocolate-scented, candlelit, gift-giving occasion everyone can enjoy.
Shakespeare may have preferred being given a handwritten sonnet by his beloved, but we're planning on buying the men we love something a little more useful (and, fine, materalistic) in this day and age: grooming necessities. There's nothing like a $300 bottle of cologne to tell someone you care, right? The best ways to show your affection and gently nudge him in the direction of good taste, ahead...
