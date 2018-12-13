8 Facts About Vaginas Everyone Should Know

You may think the vagina is some endless, cavernous piece of anatomy, but you would be wrong. When the vagina is not sexually aroused, the walls lie flush against one another. The canal is actually quite short, extending about 3 to 4 inches in length. But when aroused, the canal can expand to nearly 6 or 7 inches to accommodate a penis, finger, or toy.During arousal, the vaginal canal naturally lubricates. While you may be in a hurry to get busy, if you don’t wait until the vagina is fully aroused, sex can be painful and/or cause tearing. This is one of the many reasons most women have experienced pain during sex at one point or other, we weren’t totally turned on. Once again a lack of understanding of how bodies work cause women harm. Don’t forget many woman have painful sex due to conditions like vaginismus, endometriosis, and more. Lube is always, always a must. For those with tight and painful kegels, try thet for penetration at different and more comfortable depths.