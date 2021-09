Born out of a collaboration with well-known perfumers Carlos Huber (of ARQUISTE Parfumeur ) and Rodrigo Flores-Roux(the man behind Clinique “Happy" ), Vacation created "VACATION" as the scent version of its cult-favorite SPF (aka " The World's Best-Smelling Sunscreen "). The bottle is glamorous in a retro way that brings to mind the vanity display of some Floridian grandmother — which makes sense for the Miami-based brand — and is filled with a potion that's described as possessing the ability to immerse you in the "Sunscreen Experience." This inimitable experience is captured through the more expected notes of coconut, banana, pineapple, and orange blossom paired with the more unexpected notes of pool water, pool toys, and swimsuit lycra.At first spritz, I was hit with a distinct mix of coconut and banana notes. The pineapple and orange blossom were much lighter in comparison but still present enough to cut the creamier layers with juicy freshness. The quirkier bottom notes (pool water, lycra, and sea salt), although initially less noticeable, took on a more intriguing presence as the hours wore on. Together, the top to heart and bottom notes swelled into a scent that was delightfully transformative. Vacation took me to the beach — but not one where my mom was forcefully spraying me down with Banana Boat Sport. Instead, I found myself in Hawaii. Perhaps it was a beach on the North Shore. Perhaps it was circa 2002 and Kate Bosworth was there surfing a swell. It was playful but sophisticated and sincere. It was intoxicating without feeling cloying or campy. It lingered on my wrists and decolletage instead of fading away throughout the day. I was enveloped in sense of being sun-kissed and windswept from the salty air instead of pale and bleary-eyed from staring into my computer screen.