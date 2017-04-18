How To Smell Like Your Dream Vacation In Your Boring, Everyday Life

So why would you assume all beach-inspired fragrances would smell like a piña colada made love to a bottle of Banana Boat? Sure, a whole lot do, but if you want to find the secret, unspoiled beach free of litter, aggressive seagulls who steal your chips, and leathery old men in Speedos — or the beach fragrance that smells like no other beach fragrance — you need to go off the beaten path, past the No Access signs.