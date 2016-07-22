7 Ways To Actually Do Something With Your Vacation Photos

Does it sometimes feel like your phone is less of a storage device, and more of a black hole? You take photo after photo, and unless you share them to Instagram or Facebook, they're eventually forgotten. For day-to-day snaps, it's not such a big deal. But when you've got a couple dozen gorgeous photos from your best friend's wedding or a vacation, you may actually want to remember those.



Luckily, there are a number of apps and services that are trying to make it easier for you to find memorable photos from your phone's camera roll — and turn them into something else equally memorable. Whether you want to compile your pictures and videos into a nostalgic movie trailer, print them out to hang on your wall, or simply have the ability to find them again with a simple search, these apps let you do it.



Read on for our favorite creative — and useful — ways to deal with the photos sitting inside your phone.