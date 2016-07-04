The Worst Vacations Ever? 8 True Stories

Whoops, That's Not Weed

"I was in Amsterdam with my best friend and our roommates at the hostel invited us to come smoke with them. Because we were trying to be cool, we said yes. After taking a few hits, I felt really weird and realized it was not weed. I remember going to the bathroom and looking in the mirror thinking, What did I just do?!



"I grabbed my best friend and we went to the only adult we knew — the receptionist. We went up and told her our situation, and she (totally unfazed) said, 'Did you ingest something, or did you smoke something?' It turns out it was opium and she told us that we would be fine — we should just walk it off. Of course, we didn't want to leave the hostel, so we ended up just walking around our room in circles, like crazy people, while the rest of our roommates were out for the night. We ended up recording our last will and testament to each other on our phones. I deleted it, obviously." — Alexandra, at 18 years old





That Time I Accidentally Roofied Myself

"I was hanging out with a bunch of guys I met at the pride parade in São Paulo, Brazil, and we were going to this big EDM gay club, The Week. I knew I wanted to do Molly, but we’re bar hopping at this point and it's like 2 to 3 a.m., and the other guys we met were looking for almost anything — including GHB. [Ed. Note: This is known as the "date rape" drug and can render victims comatose, but some people take them recreationally.] I wanted nothing to do with GHB, because I knew it would just be a bad idea.



"Hours later, near sunrise, we're hanging out with this group of guys and a couple of drag queens, and I was switching over to water at this point. But I was still pretty drunk, so I was just drinking from a water bottle they were passing around. I didn't know it at the time, but the water bottle had GHB in it. So, we get even more wasted, I start not being able to walk or stand, and we lose each other pretty quickly. I have black-ins of trying to leave the club and not being able to, because all our drinks were tallied on a credit card-like thing they give you, which I had lost. So, I had to fight with the bouncers, and eventually fought my way outside, threatening to call the embassy for help, and then some random guy takes pity on me and puts me in an Uber. But at this point, I'm not able to operate anything, let alone the Uber app, so he takes me to his place half-an-hour away from São Paulo. The next morning I wake up, naked, in bed next to him in this shack, and we couldn't speak to each other at all; he spoke zero English. I kinda just gathered my stuff and left, hopped on a random bus going the wrong way, and finally made my way back to my hotel. At noon." — Matt, at 28 years old

