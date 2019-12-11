10:15 a.m. — A guy I met at the airport last week, L., texts to see if I want to climb tonight. We struck up a conversation at the airport bar and turns out he works at the same company I do and lives not far from me. So we exchanged numbers on his offer to climb/show me some of the cooler spots around the area. Moving to a new place always has its challenges and making friends is not as easy as it used to be, so I'm always on the hunt! I text back, yes, of course! However, I hope he doesn't think it's a date. I had that concern when we exchanged numbers and have been actively trying not to put out flirty vibes (my high school superlative was “Biggest Flirt,” which I don't see as a liability but it's not always an asset either). He's been playing it cool too so hopefully, it's chill. C. and I are exclusive (for emotional and sexual health reasons), but I also wouldn't call him my boyfriend, it's complicated. I'm 22, it's fine.