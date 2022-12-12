Get Party Ready With 30% Off Dresses at Urban Outfitters Right Now

The weather is colder, lamp posts are adorned with twinkling lights and wreaths, and every store you walk into is suddenly blaring “Santa Tell Me.” That can only mean one thing: The holidays are nearly here — and more importantly, it’s time to start getting those 'fits ready for your upcoming winter celebrations. After so many missed parties over the past few years, there’s no time like the present to treat yourself to a truly spectacular outfit that’ll have you shining brighter than the star on top of the tree (or, you know, just make your co-workers think you have decent taste outside of the office). Luckily, Urban Outfitters is coming through for you this holiday season with its 12 Days of Deals promotion, including 30% off dresses for a limited time only — the discount is applied at checkout and there's no promo code required.
That means you can save major coin on everything from showstopping sequin numbers that’ll have everyone whispering “who is that” to work-perfect shirt dresses to puff-sleeved beauties that you’ll be wearing from now through spring.
Of course, deals this good just won’t last, so make sure to score these Urban Outfitters dresses now before they go back to full price.
Nothing says "party" quite like a glitzy dress, and since these sparkly standouts are 30% off, you'll have plenty of room left in your budget for bubbly.
Cold-weather dressing doesn't have to mean an endless array of sweaters and heavy knits. These velvet beauties will keep you feeling cozy and looking chic, no matter what Mother Nature has in store.
The '90s are calling — but are you ready to face the trend in style? With these babydoll dresses, you can serve Courtney and Drew vibes all year.
Just because it's dark outside doesn't mean your style has to be. These floral dresses are the perfect way to brighten up your wardrobe this winter.
Black clothing is more than just an aesthetic — it's a lifestyle. Celebrate your inner goth — or just stock up on LBDs — with these all-black beauties on sale at Urban right now.
