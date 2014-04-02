As a kid, you probably tie-dyed your fair share of T-shirts. If you didn't, sorry, but you were seriously missing out. Well, imagine the grown-up version of the messy craft. Hint: It's a lot chicer than those hippie rainbow tees you wore with such pride way back when.
And, it happens to be exactly what up-and-coming, Brooklyn-based Upstate is doing best. Founders Kalen Kaminski and Astrid Chastka are utilizing their own take on shibori — a Japanese tradition that involves dyeing cloth using several different methods of binding, folding, and compressing the fabric. The results are unique hand-dyed clothes, scarves, and accessories, and no two are exactly the same.
According to Kaminski and Chastka, "small changes in the combinations of binding and dyeing create an endless array of patterns and textures." And, the proof is in the garments. Click ahead to see why we're so enamored with the wares, and shop select pieces from Upstate's spring collection. Because, you don't have to be a kid to love the look.
Photo: Courtesy of Upstate.