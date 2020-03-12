8 p.m. — I try to fall asleep because I have to get up in the middle of the night and leave for the airport. However, someone is playing the Titanic theme song on repeat. It's stuck in my head now. It is so loud and from my bed, it sounds like it's coming from all directions. Finally, three hours later, I call the front desk to inquire about the music, but nobody picks up. I try every other line. Someone finally picks up, and I tell them about it, so they send someone up. I tell the security guy that someone's playing it on repeat for three hours and I'd like for them to not; he tries hard to suppress his laughter and takes care of it, it's my next-door neighbor. I would have gone over myself if I knew.