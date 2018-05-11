9 Mother's Day Beauty Gifts Better Than A Card & Flowers

Your mom doles out sage advice (except when she swore your leg hair would grow back thicker and darker — that's a myth), put up with you when you were sneaking out your bedroom window at 16-years-old, and loves you more than anything on earth. All that to say, she deserves a Mother’s Day gift more original than a card and flowers, don’t you think? (Get those, too, though.)
If she likes to play in your makeup, smell good, or zone out at the spa — and you really want to treat her — check out these 12 covetable beauty products and tools. They’re one-of-a-kind, useful, and maybe even life-changing. Kind of like her.