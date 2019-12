15 Out-Of-The-Box Gifts To Surprise Your Friends With This Holiday Season

In fact, the best presents take advantage of what your giftee may not have thought to buy themselves. Instead of peeking through their recent Amazon searches, consider gifts they didn't even know they needed: zodiac-themed tote bags, Nordic-style reusable straws, or even a child-like coloring book/journal that's designed to spark creativity. Ahead, we've rounded up some presents that are just as meaningful as they are unexpected. Give Santa a run for his money with one of our 15 most out-of-the-box picks that are sure to impress everyone on your "nice" list.