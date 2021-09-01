To put it plainly, we love Uniqlo over in these parts. Let us count the ways: the Japanese clothing brand consistently releases well-made and versatile pieces offered at affordable prices. Uniqlo also collabs with the coolest, most unexpected designers for fresh takes on everyday basics. And, perhaps most importantly, everything Uniqlo comes out with is top-notch quality — and it's safe to say that's because of the retailer's in-house specialty fabrics, all smartly trademarked with names like Heattech, AIRism, and 3D Knit. Chef's kiss — it's absolutely genius.
In preparation for the colder months ahead, we've broken down Uniqlo's best-selling and most-loved fall fabrics, along with the signature layering pieces we're eyeing for dropping temperatures. From textured knitted pullovers to barely-there insulating intimates, get to know why these Uniqlo cult faves are crucial — not just as seasonal must-haves but as timeless capsule staples you'll return to year after year.
