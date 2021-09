To put it plainly, we love Uniqlo over in these parts. Let us count the ways: the Japanese clothing brand consistently releases well-made and versatile pieces offered at affordable prices. Uniqlo also collabs with the coolest, most unexpected designers for fresh takes on everyday basics. And, perhaps most importantly, everything Uniqlo comes out with is top-notch quality — and it's safe to say that's because of the retailer's in-house specialty fabrics, all smartly trademarked with names like Heattech, AIRism, and 3D Knit. Chef's kiss — it's absolutely genius.