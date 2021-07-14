6 p.m. — After dinner, J. and I sit out on our deck with drinks. Comfy chairs and cold drinks are my favorite. We talk about the money my dad gave J. for working on the roof. Normally, J. would not accept money from family, but my dad was always The Guy That Fixes Things and now he's aging out. Needing help was a blow to his self-identity and paying J. to "help us out money-wise" lessens the sting. My parents are worried about my unemployment even though I try to tell them that we are doing better than ever. J. and I talk a lot about money. We both have ex-spouses who ruined us financially and we are both wary of that happening again. I never thought I would get married again, let alone combine finances, yet here I am. Having the right partner is everything.