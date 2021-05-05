Do you worry about money now?

Yes, I worry a lot. Our goal is to build our forever home on our land and the potential costs associated with it gives me a lot of anxiety. I'm also concerned about saving enough for retirement since we are so behind. I used to be a veterinary technician, but I stopped working a couple of years ago due to my declining health and I feel so useless not being able to contribute monetarily. Every time I try to go back to work, I end up getting sicker so I have to constantly remind myself to accept it for what it is. I also remind myself that I contribute to our partnership by doing the cooking, cleaning, and managing of our finances/household but it's still hard to escape the self-loathing that comes from feeling like I'm not contributing enough. My health is also the main reason we are in such a poor position financially despite my husband's high salary. We spent almost all of our money on treatment, medicine, and doctor visits over an eight-year period, all of which were not covered by insurance. This was further exacerbated by living in a very HCOL city for 10 years prior to moving to Pennsylvania last year.