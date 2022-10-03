I’m 25, Unemployed, & Spent $485 On My Wellness Routine This Week

10:30 a.m. — I used to read all the time when I was younger but stopped around the end of high school because homework and school obligations took over all my free time. College was a similar story and when I finally did have free time, I would watch Netflix instead of reading for fun. But this past year, I decided to start reading again! In 2021, I read 101 books, which is 39,674 pages according to Goodreads. Today, I make a milkshake with Breyers chocolate ice cream and sit down to read my current book, A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness. It’s magical realism with witches, vampires, and demons. I love supernatural fiction and this book came highly recommended to me by a friend. Normally, I read a book in around three to four days depending on the length, but for some reason this book is taking me forever to finish. I’m not sure if it’s the plot or the narrative structure, but this book is exhausting me. After each chapter, I take a 15-minute TikTok break before picking the book back up. I read only about 100 pages before deciding to call it quits.