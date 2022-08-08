I’m 32, A Touring Musician, & Spent $158 On My Wellness Routine This Week

10:30 a.m. — We take our time driving south. My partner and I love looking for vintage Western apparel at thrift shops so we stop a lot along the way. I realize we are cutting it close with an energy-healing session I have booked, so I drop my partner off at a coffee shop and take the call in the parking lot. It's hard to even describe what happens in these sessions but they always floor me with how accurate the reading is. Some of the call is spent on energy work, some of it is spent speaking to spirit guides. It's flowy and lovely. I don't know the woman outside of these sessions and it's wild how spot on some of her insights can be. It's like she can see through to exactly what is in my heart and affirm it. She's got a lucrative gig in design so her sessions are very affordable and her readings are sincere. I get off the call feeling more optimistic than I have all week. ($30)