5 p.m. — Phew, I need some fresh air. I step outside into my aunt's lush backyard garden where the sun is shining, pace around, and take a few deep breaths. I check my recent matches and see a message from F., who's asking what I'm doing tonight. I'm exhausted but bored, so I agree to meet him later, only after a nap. This is the first date I'm going on since I last saw my ex, B. I try not to get emotional, but it's hard. B. would never suggest meeting up as late as 9:30 because he'd already be in bed. B. would make the hour-plus commute to see me, not the other way around. But I know it's not fair to compare past romances with future prospects. At the very least, I'm excited not to think about work for once, and I'm grateful for the extra free time that unemployment has brought me. I clean my room to kill some time, then get ready to go out.