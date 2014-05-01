9 Ways To Upgrade Your Undies

We're embarrassed to admit the number of stringy, little things we had lurking in the dark corners of this mysterious chamber of intimates: Victoria's Secret camisoles we only wore once, ill-fitting sports bras we were too lazy to return, and all those impulse purchases that never really hit the mark. It's time to weed out these space-wasters once and for all — and replace them with the nine items ahead that'll make your undergarments collection just as on-point as your outer layer.