9 Ways To Upgrade Your Undies

There's more to spring cleaning than simply sprucing up your pad and tossing a few unworn/threadbare/meh items from your closet. This cathartic purge tends to overshadow another, just-as-essential, oft-neglected space in need of a little freshening. Of course, we're talking about the holder of our wardrobe's unsung heroes: the underwear drawer.
We're embarrassed to admit the number of stringy, little things we had lurking in the dark corners of this mysterious chamber of intimates: Victoria's Secret camisoles we only wore once, ill-fitting sports bras we were too lazy to return, and all those impulse purchases that never really hit the mark. It's time to weed out these space-wasters once and for all — and replace them with the nine items ahead that'll make your undergarments collection just as on-point as your outer layer.
Photo: Courtesy of FORTNIGHT.