Here’s 20% Off A Trio Of Life-Affirming Candles

Alexandra Polk
Home fragrance brand Unbothered (not to be confused with our lovely Black excellence vertical) takes scents seriously. These custom-blended soy candles not only smell delicious thanks to their herbal elements, they also encourage mindfulness practices — all five votives come with unique Unbothered-exclusive guided meditations that complement each aroma. To better set the scene, picture all kinds of alluring notes from calming jasmine to sweet mandarin, aquatic florals to soft musks, smooth sandalwood, and more. And lucky for us, for a limited time, Unbothered's taking 20% off purchases of three candles and 30% off when you buy all five. (Discount automatically applied at checkout!)
Ultimate Bundle, $210 $150

Each candle is comprised of soy-blend wax, comes in a colorful vessel, and has an average burn time of 60 to 70 hours. You can access your upbeat meditation at the bottom of each jar via a QR code — just give it a scan with your phone camera and voila. The brand advises you to first scan your QR code, light your candle, and enjoy, per its site, “the combined power of scent and sound.”

Unbothered, $49 $42

Unbothered
Unbothered
$42.00$49.00
Unbothered
Unbothered’s OG self-titled candle offers notes of sugary mandarin mixed with summery florals and a handful of herbal scents, like basil, fresh mint, woods, and soft musk. This blend intends to make you feel at ease, meditative, and simply relaxed. 
Worthy, $49 $42

Unbothered
Worthy
$42.00$49.00
Unbothered
The Worthy candle brings feelings of confidence, focus, and tranquility with its aromatic blend of jasmine, vanilla, berry, and citrus. You’ll catch a few grassy notes of both “dewy” and “ethereal” moss as well. 
Self Made, $49 $42

Unbothered
Self Made
$42.00$49.00
Unbothered
Looking to start a business? Feel a bit more motivated? Then Self Made’s zesty aroma and upbeat meditation might put you in the perfect mindset. The candle features smells of bergamot zest, fresh citrus, and ambered musk. 
Grateful, $49 $42

Unbothered
Grateful
$42.00$49.00
Unbothered
Grateful’s soothing aromas paired with its optimistic meditation make for a lovely start to your morning. Fill your home with notes of green sage, sweet citrus, aquatic mint, and more reassuring smells. 
Hopeful, $49 $42

Unbothered
Hopeful
$42.00$49.00
Unbothered
Speaking of optimism, Hopeful might as well be Grateful’s partner in crime. As the site says, “some of your life’s best days haven’t happened yet.” Especially if you have yet to nab an Unbothered product or two. We can attribute the candle’s cheerful vibe to its earthy concoction of sensual cashmere, sandalwood, patchouli, lavender, and green florals. 
The 60 Day New Mindset Journal, $45 $39

Unbothered
The New Mindset Journal
$39.00$45.00
New Mindset Who Dis?
For our overachievers, mindfulness-buffs, and even those in need of a little extra self care, the retailer’ offers a collection of mood-boosting journals. For example, the New Mindset Journal provides 60 days of heightened self-awareness and a true unbothered lifestyle. According to on-site reviews, it's a "great investment," "form of mini therapy," and, "not too wordy."
