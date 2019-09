Bonus: This stuff absorbs super-quickly. One of the major gripes about oils is that they can feel heavy and mask-like, especially in the summer. But this one has a pomegranate-oil base, which is thin and seamlessly sinks into the skin, ensuring it won't sit on your face and feel sticky. Pomegranate oil is also chock-full of antioxidants I typically use this formula as the second-to-last step in my morning skin-care regimen, right before my sunscreen. I put a few drops on my palms, rub them together, and gently press the oil all over my skin. Aside from the acne-clearing benefits, I see a brightness and luminosity to my face that wasn't there before — I've even started noticing when I forget to use it.While the price is on the steep side, the benefits (and the fact that all the ingredients are grown on Uma's very own farm, vegan, and cruelty-free) make it worth it to me.Do you have a miracle skin oil? Let us know in the comments below.Ultimate Brightening Face Oil, $150, available at Uma Oils The grown-up guide to dealing with acne. Read more from The Acne Diaries here