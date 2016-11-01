10 Concealers Pros Swear By

On the hunt for the perfect concealer? So were we — until we talked to some of the most in-demand celebrity makeup artists, who burst our bubble with this cold fact: There’s no such thing. Sure, there are formulas that virtually vanish zits and others that magically make undereyes look more luminous, but landing a singular concealer that will do both jobs? It’s a golden unicorn, my friends.
So until that one-size-fits-all cover-up is developed, most of us need to bone up on our skills and broaden our arsenal to ensure we’re using the right formula for the job. Whether correcting hyperpigmentation, masking tats, or blurring fine lines, here are the best strategies — no matter what you’re trying to hide.
