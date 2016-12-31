Manhattan has a lot of things — restaurants that deliver until 5 a.m., 24/7 public transportation, and just about every cool beauty boutique known to man. The one thing we've been missing? An Ulta Beauty. And boy, is it tragic.



Word is that we're getting one soon (on the Upper East Side, no less), but that hasn't stopped us from consistently ordering from the site — which carries all our drugstore must-haves, department-store splurges, and hard-to-find exclusive items in one easy place.



While we definitely have our favorites on the site, we decided to take a peek at what customers buy most — and give our completely honest opinions about each of them. Ahead, find some of the top beauty products sold on Ulta Beauty, along with our editors' unfiltered reviews. It may just inspire you to do some post-holiday shopping.