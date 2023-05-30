Ulta Beauty Is Having A 50%-Off Sale On Our Favorite Hair Products This Week

Whether it's frizz-inducing humidity or the driest of dry heat, warmer weather means our locks need a little more TLC. Fortunately, Ulta Beauty, the beauty retailer known for its high-end and drugstore options, has started its annual Gorgeous Hair Event. Through June 3, get daily deals — 50% off for 24 hours only — on top-rated hair products as well as two-for-$25+ deals on select brands' shampoo-conditioner duos. Plus, Silver and Diamond Ulta Rewards members can get free shipping on $10+ orders when they buy those on-sale products. Have more questions on this limited-time supersale? Keep reading to find out more details and what to shop each day of Ulta's hair sale.
What is Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event?
Like Ulta Beauty's 21 Days Of Beauty but for hair, this limited-time sale features 50% off daily deals on top-rated hair must-haves. Plus, Diamond and Platinum Ulta reward members get free shipping with any $10+ purchase of that day's deal (aka Beauty Steal).
How long will the Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event last?
This supersale started on May 14 and will last through June 3.
What products are included in Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event?
Expect everything from hair tools to shampoos and conditioners from top-rated brands like Alterna, Hot Tools, Arctic Fox, Living Proof, and more.
What are the best deals in Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event?
Other than the daily Beauty Steals, select shampoos and conditioner duos are on sale for as low as 2 for $25. Now back to those Beauty Steals...while they are 50% off for that day only, they're not all created equal. To see the best of what you can still get your hands on, keep on scrolling.
May 30 Best Beauty Steal
A leave-in treatment that delivers way more than moisture, the Alterna Caviar CC Cream features a proprietary blend of caviar extract and antioxidants that give back to your hair some of the most vital nutrients lost in the aging process.
May 31 Best Beauty Steal
With a near-perfect 4.8-out-of-5-star rating and over 4,000 reviews, the Bondi Boost Miracle Hair Mask coats and seals cuticles to prevent hair damage without all the build-up.
June 1 Best Beauty Steal
Artic Fox's Semi-Permanent Color is a vegan, cruelty-free, hydrating dye with no harsh chemicals, and it comes in 14 fun, vibrant colors.
June 2 Best Beauty Steals
This ultimate all-in-one hair tool by Revlon is beloved by both R29 readers and Ulta shoppers, and it will definitely sell out when it's 50% off.
Instantly transform the flattest and oiliest hair with Living Proof's two-in-one Dry Volume & Texture Spray.
June 3 Best Beauty Steal
The cult-classic It's A 10 product, the Miracle Leave-In Product delivers (just as its brand suggests) 10 benefits to your locks, including thermal protection, detangling, UV and color protection, frizz reduction, and UV protection.
