Tyler Cameron, America’s Sweetheart, Wants You To Teach Him About Skincare

It's 7:00 a.m., 6:30 a.m., I go into the garage. I get my workout, completely sweat everything out — I stink, I smell, I'm nasty. I go into my shower. I've got my Degree Active Wash , I hit myself with that, get that right. They have a Recharge one that I love, it smells like lemongrass and eucalyptus. I wash my face, comb my hair. I learned that if you have long hair, you've got to comb your hair every day — I didn't know that. My hair's growing out, now I realize I've got to comb it every day. It's [the] things I'm learning as I grow and mature.