I love a good beauty product, whether that’s the latest must-have hair tool or a new lipstick that feels good and looks good (they exist, I promise!). Something I’m far less thrilled about, however, is having to actually go anywhere to get beautified. If I have to walk further than from my bedroom to my bathroom to look good, well, I guess I’ll just look ragged instead. I’ll blow my hair out myself, thank you very much, I relish dyeing my eyebrows at home, and you can absolutely miss me with those manicures I have to venture to a salon for.
That said, having polished nails is one of the few things that makes me feel like a real person on my most goblin-y days. Looking down at some well-painted fingernails as I send emails for hours wearing the same pair of bike shorts and a 15-year-old concert t-shirt I fell asleep in the night before is sometimes the only thing reminding me that I am alive, well, and should probably see sunlight. The problem I face, however, is a combination of having shaky hands, less-than-stellar vision, and a penchant for doing my beauty treatments in bed, leading to nail polish-stained towels and sheets adorned with flecks of eyelash glue that won’t be moving anytime soon. That is, until I discovered this game-changing Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring.
The Tweexy nail polish holder accomplishes what the crook of my leg, my nightstand, and a precarious stack of books have all failed at before: keeping my nail polish upright and close at hand throughout my manicure without spilling it. I’ve tried other nail polish rings in the past, but Tweexy’s is unique because it’s worn across two fingers, giving it extra stability, and because its large center makes it easy to hold nail polish bottles of pretty much any size — something I’m always looking for, since my home manicure collection includes everything from tiny trial sizes to “you could probably bathe in this” jumbo-sized bottles of everything from gel polish to cuticle oil.
So, how did it work?
Tweexy’s double-finger design, made of soft silicone, gave me exactly the right mix of comfort and security for me while doing my manicure. I found that the structured top opening gripped each bottle of nail polish I used — all of different shapes and sizes — securely while I did my nails so I wasn’t worried about polish spilling out and onto me or my bed. While the grip felt slightly less secure on larger bottles and those with taller bases, even the biggest bottles of nail polish didn’t drip onto anything while I was using the tool. The portion of the tool that wrapped around my fingers was also comfortable enough to wear during the whole manicure process without pinching or separating my digits into an unnatural position.
The final verdict
I’d be lying if I said that Tweexy’s product was unlike anything I’d ever seen— but I will say that it’s a pretty clever idea nonetheless. For just $9.99, the Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring is a great value and a well-designed product — and most importantly, it’s way cheaper than buying a whole new bedding set. And can you really put a price on not having your otherwise pristine sleep sanctuary not looking like a murder scene after you’ve tried a crimson nail? I think not.
