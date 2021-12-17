When I tell you that what happened next was the best poop of my life, I'm not exaggerating. To say that my humble commode has been transformed into a veritable throne would be a massive understatement; having previously reviewed the Tushy Spa, I can say that this one is a major step up in almost every way. With a couple taps of the remote (which magnetically attaches to your wall via an included mounted dock), I could activate a stream of water to my butt, in addition to adjusting the angle and temperature of said stream with a tap of the remote. I will say, the addition of the air-dry function is a major upgrade; it's not a Dyson-esque blast of air per se, but more like a soft cloud of air gently whisking away droplets to leave you feeling oh-so-fresh.