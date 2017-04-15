When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Blue eyeshadow was the one taboo color our mothers always told us not to wear, claiming it was unflattering on everyone. And, fine, maybe the pale, shimmery baby blues of twenty years ago were hard to pull off, but the game has totally changed.
In fact, what we've realized, mom, is that bold hues — like this gorgeous turquoise — actually work on every tone by virtue of being so out-there. Pair the shade with silver eyeliner and you're instantly the coolest girl at the music festival (or the office/bar/coffee shop/dog park... ). Check out how to get the look with just three products, ahead.