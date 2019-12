This White-Truffle Hot Sauce On Amazon Is Umami Gifting Gold

Bottled in southern California with premium ingredients sourced from Northern Italy and Mexico, TRUFF's White Truffle Limited Release Hot Sauce drew a 10,000+ waitlist when it first dropped a few months back (as your too-cool-for-school foodie friend might be aware of...) The blend of jalapeños, chili peppers, seasonally rare white truffle, white truffle oil, organic agave nectar, and coriander results in a taste best described as spicy-smooth with hints of smoky-sweet. After sampling the fiery flavor, we suggest enjoying it with everything — from potato chips to pasta, scrambled eggs, crispy chicken fingers, pizza, your/their stomach is the limit.