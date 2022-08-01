The bras run from sizes XS-XL, or up to a 42DDD/F, and, per Nordstrom's size charts, aren't technically designed to fit a G or H cup. Because of the stretchy and soft fabric, however, many of the bras fit bigger sizes than stated in its size guide. I decided to try an XL and hope for the best, but I was skeptical. I lived in too-small Aerie bralettes for years before committing to a larger size. So, right off the bat... I thought they weren't going to work for me. I was both right and wrong. If you have a bigger cup size like I do, stick to the scoop-neck bras instead of the v-neck ones. These offer more coverage and you won't be spilling on the sides (like I was in the v-neck).