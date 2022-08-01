The hunt for the most comfortable bra is officially over. Yep. You heard that right. True & Co, famous for its super-soft fabrics and completely wireless bras, managed the impossible. And for someone like me —who's cursed with a 38H cup size — a comfortable and supportive bra with no wires was seemingly impossible. I need to wear a bra even when I'm home and not planning to go anywhere, if only for my back's sake. Relatable? That's why I decided to test the hypothesis myself and try out the highly-rated bras for a month. While I already spoiled the experiment's conclusion in the first sentence, keep on reading to see why you need these actually comfy bras in your life — trust me, your boobies will thank you.
The bras run from sizes XS-XL, or up to a 42DDD/F, and, per Nordstrom's size charts, aren't technically designed to fit a G or H cup. Because of the stretchy and soft fabric, however, many of the bras fit bigger sizes than stated in its size guide. I decided to try an XL and hope for the best, but I was skeptical. I lived in too-small Aerie bralettes for years before committing to a larger size. So, right off the bat... I thought they weren't going to work for me. I was both right and wrong. If you have a bigger cup size like I do, stick to the scoop-neck bras instead of the v-neck ones. These offer more coverage and you won't be spilling on the sides (like I was in the v-neck).
They're not kidding when they say these bras are soft. They're ultra-buttery, soft soft. I forget I'm wearing a bra — and I cannot emphasize enough how impossible that is when you're my size. They're the perfect stay-at-home bra, but they're also supportive enough to wear outside. It's the best of both worlds.
As you can see by my outfit, they're not supportive in the same way a wired bra would be (duh). I took out the pads, but you can leave them on if you want that extra support. That's not what I want when I wear a bralette like this. Sometimes they have a minimizing effect, which is great if you've been looking for some binder alternatives that aren't sports bras. They also wash and dry very well; obviously, they suggest handwashing but I just put them in a mesh bag on the gentle cycle and left it to air dry. They dry very quickly because of how thin the material is — not thin enough that you can see your nipples through your shirt but if you're worried about that, that's where the pad inserts come in handy.
And have I mentioned how soft they are? I've been screaming about how impossibly soft these are since I first put one on. Obsessed.
