One of the most exciting things that's happened in the plus size fashion world as of late is that there are finally options for all kinds of shoppers. Not every plus size person has the same taste in clothes just like not every straight size person has the same taste clothes. This was, somehow, once a seemingly shocking concept to the minds behind the design, so for a long time most plus size fashion looked (and was priced) pretty much the same. There weren’t a ton of trendy options available to people who wore a size 14 or above that wasn't dripping with extra ruffles and a few too many points of bling.
Recently one of the trendiest clothing brands around, Reformation, started selling its trademark cool, sustainable clothing in extended sizes (14 - 24). But one of the reasons its customers love the brand is that Reformation has never been fast fashion, and the price tag on Reformation pieces reflects this fact. So while the Siesta Dress or Jackie Pants may end up in your closet after some saving or for a special occasion (and they are really cute), it’s also good to know that there are plus options that echo the effortless, cool girl vibes of Reformation, but are a lot more affordable. And, hey, whether you love splurging on pricier pieces regularly or just once in a while, plus size clothing now accommodates both budgets — and that’s pretty cool in and of itself.