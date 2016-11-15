No matter how full of wanderlust our souls may be, we have to admit that traveling is stressful. A million things can go wrong — forgotten passports, missed flights, uncomfortable means of transportation, harsh reactions to the change of climate — and that's just the top of the list. To make matters worse, all that stress can manifest itself on the skin.
Since forgoing traveling altogether is not an option, we asked dermatologists David Herschthal, Ranella Hirsch, and Patricia Wexler for the best tips on how to keep your skin in check while on vacay. From the secret items to stash in your suitcase (keep reading!) to using the right skin-care products (such as Elizabeth Arden SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster), we're giving you the ultimate guide to taking care of your skin while you're away from home. Bon voyage!
Since forgoing traveling altogether is not an option, we asked dermatologists David Herschthal, Ranella Hirsch, and Patricia Wexler for the best tips on how to keep your skin in check while on vacay. From the secret items to stash in your suitcase (keep reading!) to using the right skin-care products (such as Elizabeth Arden SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster), we're giving you the ultimate guide to taking care of your skin while you're away from home. Bon voyage!