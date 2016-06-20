I've Been To 70 Countries — & Here's What I Regret

If you’ve been to India, you know that it can be an onslaught to the senses: the colors; the din of the traffic; the men roaming the streets with pots of chai; and the smells of sewage, animals, and bougainvillea. Poverty is at a level very foreign to most Westerners. It’s humbling and angering in equal measure. When four very polite children approached me and asked me for money in Mumbai, I instantly went for my wallet, handing out U.S. $1 bills to the crew.



Later, when I asked about the prevalence of panhandlers and street kids, my guide chastised me for giving them money. She explained that organized gangs use kids to approach tourists and that any cash I forked over would never better the lives of these youngsters. Panhandling was a business, and children were recruited specifically to appeal to unknowing, well-meaning suckers like me. Lesson learned. Or was it?



When I was near the border of Haiti on an eco-tour on horseback, I came prepared with notebooks, pencils, crayons, and pocket calculators for the local school kids whom I knew I’d meet at our stop in a small village. I was happy to play Santa Claus and dole out those little gifts when we met the kids along the riding path. But as I did, I noticed that the tour leader didn’t look too happy. Later, I approached him. “Did I do something wrong?”



Yes. Indeed, I did. It turns out that the kids know the schedule for the excursion I took quite well. When they know that there are tourists coming, they skip class in order to greet them and hopefully get gifts and/or money. I learned that the better option is to give directly to the school, and it will make sure the kids get the stuff — most importantly, while they’re attending school.



Through the years, I’ve become a more careful traveler. I don’t make assumptions about how I can help the communities I visit. I ask a lot of questions and do my own research about any planned activities, especially those involving animals. And I’ve learned to listen to my gut when it tells me that maybe I should sit this one out.



Sometimes the most responsible thing is to just say no to a new experience. I don’t have to do it all.