The Best Cleaning Products At Trader Joe’s, According To Employees

Fitting spring cleaning into your already packed schedule is a serious burden, but at least one part of the process doesn't have to be too daunting. Purchasing low-cost cleaning supplies to tackle any and all messes doesn't require you to look any further than the grocery store you might already visit at least once a week. Apparently, Trader Joe's sells cleaning products that are just as good at leaving your home spotless as its frozen meals are at taking care of dinner.
We reached out to Trader Joe's employees at locations across the country to find out the best cleaning supplies carried by the grocery chain, and we learned there's one clear favorite among employees and customers alike: The Cedarwood & Sage Multi-Purpose Cleaner was mentioned by every single employee we spoke to. Still, that wasn't the only one that got some love.
Ahead, you'll find the Trader Joe's cleaning products and supplies that come highly recommended by actual employees. Armed with this list, all you have to do is make a quick pitstop in the cleaning aisle during your next trip to TJ's, and soon, you'll be on your way to easy spring cleaning.