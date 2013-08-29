Michelle Obama is a total chameleon when it comes to personal style, and we all know she can rock jeans and a sweater just as well as a dramatic gown. But, there are only a few tried-and-true labels that FLOTUS sticks to — one of which is Tracy Reese.
MObama wore a floral embellished frock from Reese's fall line at the March on Washington ceremony yesterday, and naturally, she looked stunning. Since we've got a good feeling that Michelle will wear a piece from the designer again (and again), we've culled nine of our faves.
Ahead, you'll find a cozy, flared cardigan with chic toggle buttons, an impressionist-painting-inspired frock, and loads more that we're betting Michelle will wear soon enough.