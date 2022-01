ICYMI, the Lunar New Year is nearly upon us. (February 1 — mark those calendars to celebrate the Year of the Tiger!) The holiday, traditionally celebrated in East and South Asian countries, marks the beginning of the year according to the lunar calendar, which follows the monthly phases of the moon. Traditionally, the color red is in heavy rotation during new year’s festivities , and beauty brands love to get in on the festivities by releasing limited-edition glossy crimson packaging or exclusive vermillion shades of lipstick; but if there were any year to take the celebration even further, it's this one. In the spirit of solidarity, two Asian female-founded beauty brands Tower 28 and Cocokind , are teaming up for an extra-special collab with a charitable component. (In addition to the founders’ similar backgrounds, the two imprints share an emphasis on clean, vegan, and generally skin-friendly formulations to help maintain dermatologic harmony.)