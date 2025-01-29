Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents expected my sisters and me to go to college, and it was something we all wanted as well. I am lucky to have parents who started saving for my siblings and me when we were born, so our college funds paid for our undergraduate degrees. My parents partially helped me out in graduate school, but I did take loans out as well. I was also a TA for part of my time, which covered my full tuition during those semesters.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents have always stressed the importance of saving money and being conscious of spending, despite never really having to be too worried about it. My mom is a major sales shopper and my dad wouldn’t turn on the heat until it was under 30 degrees outside in winter. While they never explicitly “educated us” about finances, these habits and mindsets definitely rubbed off on my siblings and myself.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a ballet teacher, when I was 16, at the studio I danced at as a kid. I got this job because it was what all the teens at the studio did and it was nice to have a bit of my own money to spend at that age. I didn’t take this job out of need, it was just part of the culture at the studio.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I was lucky not to have to worry about money growing up. My parents have consistently had full-time jobs and allowed us to participate in the hobbies of our choices and go to the colleges we wanted to. My sisters and I never got allowances but our parents would give us money occasionally to go and do things with friends, so we usually didn’t have money to go out and spend whenever, which I think kept us conscious about what we were spending.



Do you worry about money now?

I wouldn’t say that I worry about money now but I am extremely conscious of it. I know that I’m fine, but I also know that my situation right now on tour, in which I don’t pay for rent or a car, won’t be permanent. I’m actively trying to save as much of my salary and per diem as I can to build up my savings and pay into my loans, which can be a challenge on tour.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became fully financially responsible at 25, when I graduated with my doctorate this May, as my parents were helping me out a bit during all of my schooling. I did take a gap year between undergrad and PT school during which I worked and was financially responsible for myself.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

As I mentioned before, my parents were able to cover my undergrad degree in full due to a college fund they had been contributing to since I was born and they don’t expect me to pay them back for it. They also helped me with rent during grad school, but I plan to repay that amount.