7 Luxe Shoppers That’ll Replace Your Canvas Tote For Good

Canvas totes have saved us on many-a busy morning — you know those moments when you just can't jam your gym clothes into your crossbody, but don't really have a choice? Sure, they're all handy and practical, but a beat-up, neutral-hued bag can feel a little off as soon as you find yourself in a situation where you're forced into an after-hours cocktail event or first Bumble date and don't have time to change — and that's where this new silhouette comes in.
Meet what we're calling "the luxe shopper:" a carryall that's similar to an everyday plastic bag in shape, but is made from more sophisticated and on-trend fabrics. They still hold just about anything you can think of, and they feel special enough to not totally throw off your outfit's vibe (and chic enough to carry to wherever your night may take you). Some are big, some are small, some are mesh, and some are sparkly, but regardless of how they look, any of the bags ahead will make the everyday grind feel (and look) that much cooler.
Click on for our picks to help you get in on the look, and consider this the moment to replace that dirty canvas tote once and for all.