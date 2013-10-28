We've always had a soft spot for Elena Howell's unique statement baubles. Which ironically means that, yes, we're softies for jewelry with an edge. And, unsurprisingly, the latest delivery under Howell's jewelry line, TOMTOM, is as exquisite as ever. Called "Studded Trails," the lookbook boasts intricate, geometric shapes, equestrian motifs, and a whole lotta eye candy. Horseshoes adorn rings and necklaces in shades of gold and silver. Onyx stones decorate and dangle from simple chain necklaces. But, perhaps our favorite piece is the eye-catching Midnight Ride ring, set with a lapis stone.
Tapping into her architecture background, Howell's pieces take on unique shapes and geometric patterns, offering a deeper aesthetic appeal to those wear-every-day baubles. We can already see ourselves donning each one of the sparkling jewels this fall — and probably refusing to take them off for every season after. Click on, and pick a favorite (or five) from the gallery ahead.