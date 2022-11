TikTok Says “Ugly” Is In — But Who Actually Gets To Be Ugly?

In 1992, bell hooks published an essay called " The Oppositional Gaze: Black Female Spectators " and discussed in detail how Black women have “our own reality, our own history, our own gaze – one which sees the world differently from ‘anyone else’”. Where Black films have allowed Black men to look at white women without punishment in cinema through film, white women were also able to see themselves by being the protagonist in mainstream cinema. Meanwhile, Black female spectators couldn’t identify with a white woman objectified by the “male gaze” or identify with a Black male perpetrator of the “male gaze”. This gave Black women a unique gaze. This means that Black women like me are not seen through the same "male gaze’’ Julia speaks of, and ugliness doesn’t exist in the same way, as we are not only responding to the gaze of gender but also of race.