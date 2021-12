TikTok’s Glasses Concealer Hack Is Ridiculous…But It Banishes Dark Circles

No matter how much foundation I apply, my under-eye circles always seem to peek through, with the dark tones extending to the inner corners of my eyes. Before I go any further, I must caveat that dark circles are entirely normal . As we age, the blood vessels and purple muscle beneath our eyes may become more visible. While dark circles may not bother you, they can be a point of insecurity for others, which explains why concealer is often regarded as a desert-island beauty product: a few taps masks any unwanted tones, making you look wide-awake and well-rested. Lately, though, my beauty routine hasn't been able to cut it. I recently had my makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta , who actually tripled up on under-eye concealer (thanks, Patrick). In other words, I had to give the glasses concealer hack a go.