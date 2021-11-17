How This Former Engineer Turned Her Love Of Fashion Into A New Career

My go-to beauty look: “I have aspirations to experiment with fun eye looks, but for now, I wear the same face for every single thing. It's just clean skin and a little bronzer because I want the clothes to speak. ​​Maybe I'll change my lipstick depending on the outfit I have on.”



My top #TiffTip: “Know where to spend money versus where to save. You don’t need expensive basics. I love investing in shoes and handbags, things that aren’t affected by [your size]. I also like investing in good outerwear that'll last a long time. [A coat] is what people see first.”