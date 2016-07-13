Skip navigation!
DIY Hairstyles
Hey, Shorty: 4 Rad 'Dos For Pixie Cuts
Jul 13, 2016
Hair
Get Pumped: 4 DIY 'Dos For Fine Hair
Jul 8, 2016
Hair
The Beauty Treatments Runway Models Swear By
Sep 5, 2014
Makeup
3 Looks That'll Make You Want To Wear Eyeshadow Again
I can’t remember exactly when I stopped wearing eyeshadow, but it’s been years (years!) since it’s been a regular part of my makeup routine. I tend
Skin Care
We've Got The Key To L’Occitane’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret
I had a major “How did I not know about this?” moment when I went to the L’Occitane holiday beauty event where I was introduced to a shiny metal
Makeup
5 High-Shine Glosses To Get '80s Slick Lips
Remember the sexy, unsmiling models in Robert Palmer’s 1985 video, “Addicted to Love?” I’ll admit I’m old enough to recall the way they danced
Fragrance
Smell Like Pumpkin Pie — In A Good Way
Most people call Thanksgiving "Turkey Day," but I like to think of it as "Pie Day," because that's what I look forward to eating the most (mashed potatoes
Makeup
If Only All Of My Lipsticks Had A Tube Like THIS
You think if you’ve seen one lipstick, you’ve seen them all, right? Wrong! I got my hands on a new tube of Japonesque Pro Performance Lipstick, part
Hair
Hair, Identity, & The Upcoming Film That Tackles It All
Whether it’s a book about Afros, a performance art exhibit that draws comparisons to a petting zoo, or a New York Times trend piece, black hair
Skin Care
A Juice Cleanse For Better Skin? Where Do We Sign?
Forget about the high-end designer collabs with mass-market retailers. I just tried a new mash-up that could be bigger than Phillip Lim for Target. Love
Braids
Braid DIYs Every Long-Haired Gal Should Try
We know that not everyone learned to braid at slumber parties in the seventh grade, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit on the sidelines while other
Skin Care
Sleep Your Way To Better Skin — Here's How
I recently read a story about high-profile women’s morning beauty routines, and I was surprised to learn that one vlogger spends a whopping 40 minutes
Hair
4 DIY Hairstyles You Can Do In 10 Minutes
An eye-catching hair accessory is the beauty equivalent of a sparkly statement necklace. Slip one on and it’ll instantly transform your whole look. We
Hair
These 4 Curly Hair Tips Will Change Your Life
L.A.-based hairstylist Larry Sims has worked his magic on celebs like Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah, and Gabrielle Union, and now he’s here to help you. He
DIY Hairstyles
Straight Up: 4 DIY 'Dos For Sleek Hair
While sleek, straight hair seems like it would be a cinch to work with, it comes with its own unique set of challenges — especially if it doesn’t have
DIY Hairstyles
Got Curls? Flaunt 'Em With These DIY 'Dos
In a perfect world, magazines and runways would reflect the reality about women’s hair with all kinds of different textures. Just think: Tips for curly
DIY Hairstyles
4 Ways To Rework Your Mid-Length Cut
Can we talk about how much we love shoulder-grazing hair for a minute? Long bobs have everything going for them — they’re stylish, youthful, and the
Hair
4 DIY Hairstyles For Cropped Cuts
Any woman who has ever contemplated chopping off her hair has probably asked herself this question: “Will I be stuck wearing the same style every
Hair
3 Surprising Hair Lessons We Learned At The Salon
When I get my hair done, I like to make good use of my time in the chair. Sure, I’ll flip through the obligatory magazine or scroll through Twitter
Skin Care
Meet The Genius Behind The Farm-To-Table Facial
For Hudson Valley, NY-based esthetician Catherine Ianelli, prepping for a client appointment involves more than just adjusting the spa table. Her
Beauty
Get Excited: The New L’Oréal Mascara Rocks
I’ve confessed to you before that I am a shameless mascara hoarder, but what I didn’t say is that within my excessive stash, there’s always a tube
Skin Care
You Asked, We Answered: How To Fight Dark Spots
There's a handful of beauty questions that I can count on to come up time and time again, and this one from Adedoyin O. is at the top of the list: “I
Makeup
Go Sheer: 6 Products For Barely There Perfection
Call me a beauty rebel, but I’m doing everything a bit backwards this summer. I’ve spent most of the season wearing loud, full-coverage lipsticks and
Skin Care
Allover Heat Relief: 12 After-Sun Soothers
You wouldn’t dream of heading out into the blazing sun without SPF protection (right?!), but even s0, a day of strolling around town, frolicking on the
Nails
3 Ways To Rethink Your White Mani
White nails have been a major trend all summer, but in true procrastinator form, I just got my first crisp, white mani of the season a few weeks ago...and
Skin Care
You Asked, We Answered: How To Deal With Huge Pores
Acne usually gets all the attention when it comes to maddening skin care issues, but there’s another complexion problem that drives women nuts: large
Beauty
The 3 Shampoos That Work For
Every
Hair Type
When it comes to figuring out what products to use, I strongly believe that you have to see past the marketing and focus on what you actually need and
Beauty
Found: The Best Accessory For Lazy Hair Days
As I’ve mentioned before, I’m a slacker when it comes to styling my hair. That means I’ve become an expert at executing sneaky ways to look put
Skin Care
Found: 5 Instantly-Refreshing Face Sprays (Ahhh)
When I was working at a magazine, my cubicle neighbors quickly learned that every afternoon, usually an hour or two after lunch, I would spritz my face
Beauty
You Asked, We Answered: What Products To Use With Retin-A
It’s no wonder derms love retinoids — they treat acne, rev up cell turnover for smoother, more even skin, and they boost collagen, which helps make
