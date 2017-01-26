This Eyeshadow Look Proves Pastels Are Anything But Boring

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Pastel shades are often overlooked in eyeshadow palettes in favor of dark neutrals, but lately, we've been paying them more attention — and kicking ourselves for not doing so sooner. We're loving the ethereal, romantic effect a solo hue gives, and the toned-down rainbow look they deliver when combined. In the video above, we created a daring style that incorporates baby pink, lavender, light blue, and orange sherbet. Watch, then check out the step-by-step below.
Step 1. Smudge orange shadow into the inner corners, in a U-shape that covers top and bottom.
Step 2. Do the same with lavender around the outer corners of the eye. (Pro tip: Layer a white cream shadow underneath for more intense color payoff.)
Step 3. Grab a dense eyeshadow brush and gently trace turquoise shadow directly above your crease.
Step 4. With an angled liner brush, softly draw black gel eyeliner into your crease to further define your eyes.
Step 5. Blend out the black liner with a navy blue shadow to create a diffused effect.
Step 6. Finish off with a generous coat of black mascara.
