We’re not sure when exactly tie-dye slouched towards fashion ubiquity — but, at some point over the past few years, the crafty pattern went from Woodstock-ian punchline to modern neutral. Today’s dye has swapped its once loose-and-groovy connotations for a more minimal, impressionistic, and even elegant reputation (aka less Laurel Canyon, more Echo Park Craft Fair). And now, the pattern's growing popularity has seeped into the non-medical face mask category as a top-shopped style across the board.
While face coverings (recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of coronavirus) come in every iteration under the sun, we gravitate towards tie-dye as an option that’s more interesting than a solid color but won’t attract as much attention as a busier design. Ahead, we rounded up all the chic-and-elevated yet cool-and-understated tie-dye face masks we could find. We stopped ourselves at 16, but have a feeling the list goes on...Shout out any favorites that we may have missed in the comments below!
