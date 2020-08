While face coverings ( recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of coronavirus ) come in every iteration under the sun, we gravitate towards tie-dye as an option that’s more interesting than a solid color but won’t attract as much attention as a busier design. Ahead, we rounded up all the chic-and-elevated yet cool-and-understated tie-dye face masks we could find. We stopped ourselves at 16, but have a feeling the list goes on...Shout out any favorites that we may have missed in the comments below!